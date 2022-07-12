Scarborough College celebrates wonderful Sixth Form IB Diploma Results

Families, staff and students celebrated together.

Students, staff and families at Scarborough College have rejoiced together following the release of the 2022 results that enable students to take their places at the best universities in the world.

With a school average that is above the world points average, the College is yet again able to send the vast majority of its Sixth Form leavers to their universities of choice.

The students now have the rest of the summer to complete their university placement, made much easier by the early publication of the IB Diploma results.

Students at Scarborough College are celebrating "wonderful" IB results

IB Coordinator Ms Katie Cooke said: "I am thrilled with this year's results at Scarborough College.

"Despite the challenges of the past two years, and a cohort that had never sat external exams before, this year's IB Diploma Programme students have done extremely well and I am very proud of them all.

"With an IBDP average of 32.5 and 33% of students achieving 36 points or above I hope they are very proud of themselves too.

"Some truly outstanding results with five students achieving 40 points or more and a highest score of 43 points (the equivalent of 266 UCAS points). Congratulations to all."

The moment of truth arrives

Over one third of Scarborough College’s Upper Sixth scored 36 points or more, while 14% of them recorded a points score of 40 points or above.

Among the local students, Jonty Cawkwell and Matthew Barker will both go on to study Physics, with 38 and 39 points respectively.

Eve Naylor, a Scarborough Scholar who secured 41 points, and Edward Burnley (41) will both read Economics at Warwick.

Headmaster of Scarborough College, Mr Guy Emmett, said: "I am delighted with the results from our 2022 Upper Sixth students.

Sharing the results

"With an IBDP point average of nearly 33, this equates to over 200 UCAS points. 3 A* at A Level equals 168 UCAS points which highlights their achievements and how much Universities value the gold standard International Baccalaureate Diploma.

"The Upper Sixth have excelled, with some students earning scholarships to the best universities in the USA, Canada and others securing places at the finest universities in the UK.

"I am incredibly proud of what they have achieved and there are many success stories such as the outstanding results for the Physics, Economics and Maths Department.

"However, I want to extend my congratulations to each student who has been working incredibly hard to ensure results day was a day of celebration."