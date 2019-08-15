Scarborough College 'higher than world average' with its International Baccalaureate results

Scarborough College says that, after a "magnificent year" for IB exam results in 2018, it enjoyed even greater success in 2019 with an average score of 31 points.

"These IB exam results are once again significantly higher than the world average," said a spokesperson.

Photo: Scarborough College

"Whilst the average points total at Scarborough College has increased, the world average has dropped to 29.6 points.

"This year’s results are equivalent to just over two A*s and an A grade in terms of university entrance tariff points."

Director of IB, James Fraser, said: “I am delighted with the performance of many of our IB students. A significant number have been accepted to their first choice university and there is a continuing trend for students to look overseas for university places including, this year, Canada and the Netherlands.”

Headmaster Guy Emmett added: “I am proud of our excellent results, which are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff.

Photo: Scarborough College

"The IB provides a great passport to higher education for our students and is rightly regarded as the educational gold standard.

"We have pupils going to some of the most prestigious universities in the UK and abroad, as highlighted by Berenice Collignon, who has earned a place at McGill University in Canada, and Laila Starkey who was accepted to study dentistry at King’s College London.”