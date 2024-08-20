Scarborough pair hosted by The Queen at special event in recognition of National Literacy Trust work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two volunteers from the Yorkshire Coast were hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at a special garden reception in London, in recognition of their work and support of the National Literacy Trust, as the charity marks its 30th year.

The two volunteers, known as Literacy Champions, included Jane Gill, 67, a semi-retired lecturer and grandmother of five from Scarborough.

She was one of only a handful of volunteers from across the country chosen to meet Her Majesty, the charity’s long-standing patron.

Since 2018, the National Literacy Trust has been working with the community in the Yorkshire Coast to empower children, young people and adults with the literacy skills they need to get the most out of life.

Scarborough's Bianca Reuben (left) and Jane Gill (right) with Yasmin Stefanov-King from the National Literacy Trust.

Led by an on-the-ground team, the charity’s work supports the development of literacy skills at school, at home and in the community – and the Literacy

Champions play a vital role.

Back in the early 80s and after the birth of her first child, Jane joined a parent-toddler group and found a much-needed community to help navigate new motherhood.

She had no idea that these weekly story and rhyme time sessions would be the foundation of her life’s work to inspire children and adults with storytelling.

Literacy champions with HM The Queen and supporters of the National Literacy Trust.

Nowadays, as a Tutor in Education at the University of Coventry, in Scarborough, Jane helps to build the next generation of teachers and storytellers.

Across her 15 years of lecturing, she has trained more than 500 students, who in turn have gone on to spread the importance of reading to thousands upon thousands of children.

Although semi-retired, she is showing no signs of stopping.

Jane continues to run storytelling sessions, like those she benefited from as a new mum, with the National Literacy Trust and inspires her students to do the same.

Jane said: “It was fabulous to meet such a diverse group of people.

"Our work is usually so focused within our local community, and this was an opportunity to feel connected to those working all over the country, from Cornwall to Clarence House!

"I felt inspired by the other Literacy Champions and we’re all united in our goal to engage people with storytelling and show children in our communities the value of reading.”

Also invited to Clarence House was Literacy Champion Bianca Ruben, 43, originally from Romania and now living in Scarborough.

As part of her volunteering role, she encourages Romanian immigrants to participate in National Literacy Trust events, interpreting for parents so their children can fully benefit from the activities.

More than 60 Literacy Champions from across England and Wales were invited to the reception in recognition of all they do to support and improve literacy where they live.

From bus-drivers to teachers, midwives to librarians, there are currently more than 1,000 Literacy Champions volunteering across the UK - 55 of them are making a difference on the Yorkshire Coast.

Over the past three decades, the National Literacy Trust has been supporting schools, families and communities on a local and national level to raise literacy levels.

It now works directly in 20 areas across the UK – including the Yorkshire Coast– where poverty and low literacy are significantly impacting on people’s lives.