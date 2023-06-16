Scarborough preschool hits out at Ofsted for ‘unprofessional’ inspection that ‘reduced staff to tears’

An inspection of Hayley’s Little Munchkins by Ofsted earlier this year found that the Scarborough preschool requires improvement in all categories.

However, the preschool’s director has criticised the report’s findings as contradictory and has claimed that the inspection itself was “unprofessional” and “reduced staff to tears”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Norris, the director of the preschool, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that the “unannounced” inspection was carried out during the Easter break in April when “there were only six children in the setting as opposed to our usual 28”.

The pre-school was inspected during the Easter holidays when very few children were present

Ms Norris said that as a result “Ofsted did not experience a true reflection” of the preschool which is located on Dean Road, Scarborough.

The director also raised concerns about Ofsted’s inspector whom she claims “arrived with a highly opinionated view of our setting which clearly clouded her judgement”.

However, Ofsted, which monitors standards in education, has stood by its inspection of the preschool which found “breaches of safeguarding requirements” and declared that its “overall effectiveness requires improvement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We are confident the inspection was conducted sensitively and professionally, and that the report accurately reflects the inspection findings.”

Despite noting “breaches of safeguarding requirements”, Ofsted’s report also states that “arrangements for safeguarding are effective” and that the preschool “demonstrates a secure understanding of safeguarding and safer recruitment procedures”

The inspection also commended the preschool, which was registered last year, for the way staff engage with children, high-quality resources, the confidence of children, engaging storytelling sessions, and the behaviour of children.

The report states: “Children receive lots of warmth and affection from the provider and her team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff make time to update parents online or have informal discussions to share information.”

Ms Norris, the director of Hayley’s Little Munchkins, said: “Our first experience of Ofsted has been highly tainted by this inspection.

“Our expectational hard work has been disregarded and has had a negative impact on the staff’s wellbeing.

“As a professional and dedicated team, we deserve official written confirmation that we are providing high-quality care and education for our children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We look forward with confidence, positivity, and determination as we know our setting is loved and highly regarded by all of our parents.