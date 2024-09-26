Scarborough primary school forced to close due to flooding as heavy rain batters Yorkshire coast

Lindhead School

A Scarborough primary school has been forced to close for the day after flooding caused a fault in the school’s electrical systems.

Lindhead School on Limestone Road, Burniston has contacted parents via text to inform them of the closure and notified local radio stations.

The school has also shared details on its Facebook page and has advised parents to check Dojo for further updates.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for much of the UK with forecasters predicting that 80-100mm of rain could fall on the North York Moors during the day.