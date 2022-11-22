Scarborough primary school rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted at latest inspection

Brompron and Sawdon Primary School have been rated 'Good' by Ofsted in their latest inspection.

The school standards regulator visited Brompton & Sawdon Primary School in early October, and in its recently published report said that school leaders “regularly review what impact the recent changes to the curriculum are having on what pupils know and remember.”

It said leaders are also “preparing pupils well” for life outside of school, by having a school council to learn about democracy, weekly aspirational assemblies to learn about inspirational people and having after school activities to learn key life skills, including sewing, sign language, football and gardening.

The inspectors report praised the school for adapting the curriculum to ensure pupils with Special Educational Needs and/or Disabilties (SEND) are able to access key knowledge to succeed in subjects and are fully included.

The report also said that there is no bullying within the school, and that pupils are “proud of their kind and welcoming school.”

Gareth Robinson, Headteacher, said: “We are all thrilled with our latest Ofsted report and are really pleased that the inspectors recognise the hard work and progress that we have made.

“I would like to thank all the pupils, parents, staff and governors for their continued support and dedication to the school. The inspectors recognised that everybody plays their part and works towards being the best they can be, in a kind and welcoming school.

“The staff and governors have worked tirelessly to continuously improve what we do, provide only the very best education for the children and create such a happy and safe place to learn.

“Pupils and staff are proud to say they work, study, play and grow together.

“As acknowledged in the report, we have developed an aspirational and ambitious culture which prepares the children well for life in the wider world, regardless of differences, needs or challenges.

“We will continue to strive to achieve even higher standards and learn from the recommendations of the report. This community and our students deserve a school that they can be proud of and we are delighted to return to GOOD.”