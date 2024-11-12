Scarborough primary school’s values on display in ‘cool vibrant’ mural

Pupil's have welcomed the new mural at Thomas Hinderwell Primary School created by Rew Nurse

Pupils from Thomas Hinderwell Academy in Scarborough were treated to a visual surprise when they returned from their half term holidays.

Children at Thomas Hinderwell, part of the David Ross Education Trust family of schools, were surprised and delighted to see the new artwork on display in their corridor.

Designed and created by local graffiti artist Rew Nurse, the school asked Rew to base the design on their three school values of ‘kindess’, ‘tolerance’ and ‘respect’.

Some of the pupils who saw the artwork said:

“I like the outline because it looks 3D, it’s so cool”

“It looks like it’s dripping water that has splashed”

“It’s cool, vibrant and big”

“It’s colourful”

“I can see our school values”

Chloe Webster, Principal at Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy said: “We absolutely love our new mural, it brightens up our corridors and makes everyone smile.”

“Thank you so much to Rew for giving us a fantastic piece of art that highlights our school values, for every child to experience every day at school.”

The art work, funded by proceeds raised from non-uniform days and bake sales, was unveiled to pupils and staff at the start of this half of term, to help inspire children to continue to be kind, tolerant and respectful.