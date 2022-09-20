Scarborough Schools pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Schools across Scarborough have held special assemblies to celebrate the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Deputy headteacher, Mrs Halliday, led two assemblies for the children and staff at Gladstone Road School.
Both assemblies focused on the children's memories of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the life of The Queen and the wonderful moment when the Queen met Paddington Bear.
Mrs Halliday concluded the assemblies by lighting a candle and allowing the children to observe one minute's silence.
Most Popular
This was followed by the National Anthem.
Although there was sadness, there was also great joy, particularly when the children remembered how the Queen hid a marmalade sandwich in her handbag!
A 'Book of Condolences' will be added to the school archives for future generations to look back on.
One Year 6 child included a picture of a corgi wearing a crown accompanied with the message - 'May God guide Her Majesty forever.'
Scarborough UTC Principal, Mrs Helen Dowds, said: “Scarborough UTC gathered together for a moving whole college assembly to honour the life of Her Majesty the Queen, this extended assembly took our students through key moments of the Queen's reign and finished with video from the Queen herself as she spoke of her service.”
All students, visitors and staff have been encouraged to complete a book of remembrance which is held at the school reception.
Filey Nursery & Infants Academy headteacher Angela Clark said of the children: “They have been sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II and looking forward to having a king!
“They made remembrance candles and red, white and blue flowers.
“They learnt about her 70 year reign and had time dressing up imagining what it would be like to be royal.”
Scarborough College paid their respects in a number of ways.
Remco Weeda, houseparent of Willersley House said: “We have held a small number of assemblies where we sang, held prayers and either the Headmaster or Chair of Governors spoke.
“We opened a Memory Corner, where staff and students could write their stories and/or sign a condolence register.
“Our sports teams observed a minute's silence and played with black armbands.
“Last but not least, we maintained a Social Media silence, which meant that no messages (unless urgent) were posted on Social Media.”