Scarborough Schools pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Children from Filey Infant School dressed at Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III

Deputy headteacher, Mrs Halliday, led two assemblies for the children and staff at Gladstone Road School.

Both assemblies focused on the children's memories of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the life of The Queen and the wonderful moment when the Queen met Paddington Bear.

Mrs Halliday concluded the assemblies by lighting a candle and allowing the children to observe one minute's silence.

Signing the book of condolence at Scarborough College

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was followed by the National Anthem.

Although there was sadness, there was also great joy, particularly when the children remembered how the Queen hid a marmalade sandwich in her handbag!

A 'Book of Condolences' will be added to the school archives for future generations to look back on.

One Year 6 child included a picture of a corgi wearing a crown accompanied with the message - 'May God guide Her Majesty forever.'

Condolences Book at Gladstone Road Primary School

Scarborough UTC Principal, Mrs Helen Dowds, said: “Scarborough UTC gathered together for a moving whole college assembly to honour the life of Her Majesty the Queen, this extended assembly took our students through key moments of the Queen's reign and finished with video from the Queen herself as she spoke of her service.”

All students, visitors and staff have been encouraged to complete a book of remembrance which is held at the school reception.

Filey Nursery & Infants Academy headteacher Angela Clark said of the children: “They have been sharing their memories of Queen Elizabeth II and looking forward to having a king!

“They made remembrance candles and red, white and blue flowers.

A book of condolences has been created by children at Gladstone Road Primary School

“They learnt about her 70 year reign and had time dressing up imagining what it would be like to be royal.”

Scarborough College paid their respects in a number of ways.

Remco Weeda, houseparent of Willersley House said: “We have held a small number of assemblies where we sang, held prayers and either the Headmaster or Chair of Governors spoke.

“We opened a Memory Corner, where staff and students could write their stories and/or sign a condolence register.

Children at Gladstone Road Primary School have left personal meesages of condolence for the Royal Family

“Our sports teams observed a minute's silence and played with black armbands.