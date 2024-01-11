St Augustine’s Catholic School has retained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating and has been described as a place where students are “proud of their heritage, curious to learn and prepared for their futures”.

St Augustine’s Catholic School has retained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Retaining their ‘Good’ grade from inspectors, the HMI report explained that “Every pupil is treated as an individual at St Augustine’s School….They are safe and cared for well. They want to meet the school’s high academic expectations.” (Ofsted 2023).

The report continued: “Pupils’ commitment to their learning is a strength of the school. They benefit from a well-designed and broad curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A reading culture pervades the whole school. Pupils throughout the year groups read widely and often.

"Staff are happy in their work."

"The positive culture in the school is underpinned by clear and effective systems for behaviour. Respectful relationships are the norm.”

The report also praised the support given to staff members at the school stating: “Staff are proud to work at St Augustine’s Catholic School.

"Leaders, including those responsible for governance, place a high priority on managing staff’s workload and ensuring their well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff are happy in their work. Leaders engage with parents and carers regularly.

"Many parents appreciate the way the school supports and nurtures their children.”

The report went on to highlight areas for improvement, stating: “In some lessons, teachers do not check pupils’ understanding effectively.

"The school should continue its work to refine the assessment approaches used in the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In some lessons, tasks are not well matched to the needs of pupils with SEND.

"Leaders should intensify their actions to ensure effective implementation of the curriculum for pupils with SEND.”

Head of School Aishling Robinson said she was delighted with the outcome of the inspection. She said: “Our pupils and staff are our greatest asset and it is a testament to their hard work and community ethos that the Ofsted Inspection team recognised this as the core to our school ethos.

"Our high-quality learning that occurs in every classroom every day is something we are very proud of as it means all our children receive the very best education to enable them to live their best life.