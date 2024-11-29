Scarborough Sixth Form College teachers strike over pay dispute

Pay protest at Scarborough 6th Form College.

Teachers at Scarborough Sixth Form began strike action yesterday (Nov 28) in protest at not being included in the Government's 5.5% pay award for the rest of the teaching profession.

Amanda Daynes, a rep for the National Education Union (NEU) at Scarborough Sixth Form College, explained that the purpose of their strike was to seek pay equality across their sector.

She said the Sixth Form College teachers were being offered a 2% unfunded award – a below inflation pay deal.

And Amanda said the fact that it was unfunded means that the spending would have to be cut elsewhere to pay for this.

NEU members at Scarborough 6th Form College strike over a pay dispute. pictures: Richard Ponter

“For reasons best known to the government, Sixth Form College teachers were not included in the government's 5.5% funded pay deal for teachers,” she said.

"We have been told our sector can negotiate our own pay award with the Sixth Form Colleges Association, but any pay award will be unfunded by the government.

“This is therefore another massive cut to the sector – 16-19 education provision is already underfunded in comparison to primary, secondary and HE education despite being the best performing sector in terms of value added.

"It's also the sector with arguably the most pressure as our students need good teachers to get them through the A Levels and Applied Generals which will determine which university, apprenticeship or jobs they can move onto.”

They are planning to picket again on Tuesday December 3.

Staff at 31 other sixth form colleges across the country will take part in the industrial action, which is set to continue for two days from December 3 to 4.