Scarborough students learn life-saving CPR skills on Restart a Heart Day

Students at schools across Scarborough and North Yorkshire were taught life-saving CPR skills as part of Restart a Heart Day on Friday.

By George Buksmann
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:28 pm

Pupils at Scarborough College, Scarborough Sixth Form College, Scarborough University Technical College, Scalby School, Eskdale School in Whitby and Norton College all received the training as part of a Yorkshire Ambulance Service initiative to teach 30,000 pupils. Our photos were taken at Scarborough Sixth Form College.

The importance of CPR training and defibrillators made international headlines this summer when footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during a match at Euro

2020.

1. Restart a Heart Day

Students listen to the teaching advice.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Restart a Heart Day

Students at the CPR training event.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Restart a Heart Day

George Allison and Dominik Kycznir work with NHS staff Lynsey Snowden and Lydia Hunt.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Restart a Heart Day

Adam Newton addresses the audience.

Photo: Richard Ponter

