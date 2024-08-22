Scarborough University Technical College "delighted" with exam results

Alex and Ryan from Scarborough UTC celebrating their results. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Scarborough University Technical College (UTC) is proud to announce another year of progress in its exam results, reinforcing its commitment to providing outstanding education and technical training for young people in Scarborough and the surrounding areas.

This year’s results reflect the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of students and staff. Across the college, there has been improvement in both academic and technical qualifications, with students achieving top grades in their chosen fields of study.

Helen Dowds, Principal, said: "We are delighted with the continued improvement in our exam results, which is a testament to the exceptional effort from both students and staff. “At Scarborough UTC, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of engineers, scientists, and technologists, and these results demonstrate that by attending the UTC, our students are fully equipped to embrace the next stage of their specialist learning, ready for employment."

The college has seen improvements across various subjects, with strong results in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines.

Chris White, Chair of Governors, said, "These results are a clear indication that Scarborough UTC is fulfilling its mission to provide a high-quality technical education that equips students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their future careers. We are once again pleased by our students’ achievements and grateful to our staff for their unwavering commitment to excellence."

Looking ahead, Scarborough UTC is focused on continuing this upward trajectory by enhancing its educational offerings, expanding its partnerships with local employers, and investing in cutting-edge facilities that will further enrich students' learning experiences.