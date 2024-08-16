Scarborough UTC celebrate students' 'amazing achievements' as exam results released
This year the UTC had eight students in total in Year 13 meaning that results aren’t comparable as headlines with other Scarborough centres.
However, a spokesperson for the UTC said the college is extremely pleased with the results achieved, with every student successfully securing their desired onward destinations; three to University and the remaining students into apprenticeships and employment.
A statement released by the UTC read: “The UTC thrives partly due to its size, the individual support resulting from small class sizes enabling students to achieve success in all that they do.
“Engineering successes resulted in an average grade per entry of Distinction* minus against national trends of Merit level, and a GCE qualification average of the minimum of a C grade in line with national standards.
“Our particular congratulations go to Adam Hodgson who secured a Merit in the Advanced Extension Award for Mathematics, alongside four other A levels all at A or A* standard; he leaves to read Aeronautical Engineering at Bristol University.
“Well done to all of our students for their amazing achievements this year.”
