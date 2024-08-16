Scarborough UTC celebrate students' 'amazing achievements' as exam results released

Adam Hodgson who secured a Merit in the Advanced Extension Award for Mathematics, alongside four other A levels all at A or A* standard; he leaves to read Aeronautical Engineering at Bristol University

Students at Scarborough UTC have been celebrating after successfully securing their desired onward destinations following the publication of exam results on Thursday (August 15).

This year the UTC had eight students in total in Year 13 meaning that results aren’t comparable as headlines with other Scarborough centres.

However, a spokesperson for the UTC said the college is extremely pleased with the results achieved, with every student successfully securing their desired onward destinations; three to University and the remaining students into apprenticeships and employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement released by the UTC read: “The UTC thrives partly due to its size, the individual support resulting from small class sizes enabling students to achieve success in all that they do.

Students collect their results at Scarborough UTC

“Engineering successes resulted in an average grade per entry of Distinction* minus against national trends of Merit level, and a GCE qualification average of the minimum of a C grade in line with national standards.

“Our particular congratulations go to Adam Hodgson who secured a Merit in the Advanced Extension Award for Mathematics, alongside four other A levels all at A or A* standard; he leaves to read Aeronautical Engineering at Bristol University.

“Well done to all of our students for their amazing achievements this year.”