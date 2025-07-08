Scarborough UTC celebrates successful summer term

Year 13 students enjoyed bowling and a meal - Image: Scarborough UTC

Scarborough UTC has enjoyed a busy summer half term, with many opportunities and celebrations for its students.

Year 12 engineering students had the privilege of being one of only three groups to have their 1:25 scale model of the Lyttelton Theatre displayed in London.

The students will travel to London to see the model on display, tour the theatre and discuss stage engineering in real life.

The engineering project saw students creating the model earlier in the year utilising their product design skills, creating moving parts, and learning new skills in modelling and texturing.

The Lyttelton Theatre model - Image: Scarborough UTC

Sixth form students now have the opportunity to take advantage of the Turing Scheme, giving them access to international work placements in Italy, Spain or Cyprus in the UTC’s main subject pathways.

Year 13 students can also apply for a 42-day work placement in Belgium following their graduation, which offers life changing opportunities for students.

A new STEM Racing awards wall has been created to showcase the success of the school’s F1 in Schools team.

Speaking on behalf of the college Victoria King said: “This eye-catching display shows what the teams, past and present, have accomplished and is a testament to how local innovation can lead to global success.”

The new STEM racing awards wall - Image: Scarborough UTC

The UTC has now been recognised as an Ambassador Centre by OCR. Mrs King said: “This means we consistently deliver high standards in teaching and student support.

“We are innovative and share good practice with other centres, and our students benefit from enriched learning and opportunities.

“We’re so proud of our staff and students for helping us achieve this honour.”

The Year 11 prom saw glamourous dresses, suave suits and arrivals in style with Porsches, Bentleys, Mustangs, tractors and even a fire engine.

Looking smart at the Year 11 prom - Image: Scarborough UTC

Dancing the night away in style the students laughed it up with their fun photos and end of year awards.

The Year 13’s enjoyed a night of competitive bowling with staff, followed by a meal – the perfect way to reminisce and share memories.

Mrs King said: “We wish all our student leavers the best of luck in their next steps, and look forward to seeing them on results day.”

For more information about our courses and sixth form, or to help with STEM Racing fundraising, contact Scarborough UTC on [email protected] or call 01723 628 609