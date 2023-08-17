News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Scarborough UTC students celebrate success in a challenging year

The principal of Scarborough UTC, Mrs H Dowds, has said that exam results were ‘exactly as we would have hoped’.
By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST
Students Kayden Zanelli, Charles Andrews and Serhii Popov at Scarborough UTC celebrating their 2023 exam resultsStudents Kayden Zanelli, Charles Andrews and Serhii Popov at Scarborough UTC celebrating their 2023 exam results
Students Kayden Zanelli, Charles Andrews and Serhii Popov at Scarborough UTC celebrating their 2023 exam results

Students at the college have battled throughout the pandemic to achieve a set of exceptional results this year.

Mrs Dowds said: “Despite news headlines, the UTC results were exactly as we would have hoped.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a small cohort, only 12 students, but our personal approach has led to some exemplary outcomes, with two students each achieving four A* grades at A-level and three further students achieving double Distinction* grades for their Engineering Diploma.

"These results are a testament to the hard work and effort of students, parents and staff and are a reflection of the outstanding provision that the Scarborough UTC provides.

" Well done everyone.”

Related topics:UTCScarboroughStudents