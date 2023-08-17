Scarborough UTC students celebrate success in a challenging year
Students at the college have battled throughout the pandemic to achieve a set of exceptional results this year.
Mrs Dowds said: “Despite news headlines, the UTC results were exactly as we would have hoped.
"It was a small cohort, only 12 students, but our personal approach has led to some exemplary outcomes, with two students each achieving four A* grades at A-level and three further students achieving double Distinction* grades for their Engineering Diploma.
"These results are a testament to the hard work and effort of students, parents and staff and are a reflection of the outstanding provision that the Scarborough UTC provides.
" Well done everyone.”