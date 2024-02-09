All four teams from Scarborough UTC will now progress to the national final

Taking place at the prestigious National STEM Learning Centre in York, the event was attended by over 200 students from across the region to compete for a place on the F1 in Schools podium and a space at the prestigious Lenovo F1 in Schools 2024 UK National Finals, which will take place at the Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham in March.

The Secondary teams which will now progress through to the national stage of the competition are Unity Racing and Burnout from Scarborough UTC, who came first and second respectively in Professional Class.

They will be joined by Ron Racing from Ron Dearing UTC, who placed first in Development Class and Serpents and Nitro from Scarborough UTC, who came second and third respectively.

If these teams go on to achieve success at the national event in March, they will be in with a chance of competing at the Aramco F1 in Schools World Finals; the global stage of the competition which is held annually alongside an international F1 Grand Prix.Matiss, Team Principal of Unity Racing from Scarborough UTC, commented on their success at the event: “It’s amazing to be crowned Professional Class Regional Champions today.

"We’ve learnt so much by taking part in the competition – from learning how to do technical drawings and renders through to creating a striking brand identity – and we’re going to keep building on these skills as we continue to improve our project work ahead of the National Finals.”

Scarborough UTC Principal, Helen Dowds said: “I was blown away by this brilliant opportunity for young people, so proud of them all.

"We took four teams to regional finals, and are now taking all four to the National Finals, a real testament to the strength of the engineering team at SUTC.”

Tom Milner, UK Project Manager for F1 in Schools, said of the event: “It was an incredible two days watching so many students demonstrate their skills across everything from design and engineering through to sponsorship and marketing.