Scarborough UTC students to represent UK at STEM Racing finals in Singapore

The SBA Unity Racing team

SBA Unity Racing, a team of six 15 to 18-year-old students from Scarborough UTC, will represent the UK on the global stage later this month when they compete at the Aramco STEM Racing World Finals 2025 in Singapore.

STEM Racing, formerly known as F1 in Schools, challenges students to form their own Formula 1 team and design, build, test, and race a 15cm scale model Car of the Future, powered by compressed gas.

At the World Finals, teams present their cars, pit displays, portfolios, and verbal presentations to judges, with races taking place on a 20-metre track where cars cover the distance in just over a second.

The talented students will line up against teams from 32 countries in what is set to be the largest World Finals ever, held from September 27 to October 2 at Resorts World Sentosa.

Taking place alongside the Singapore Airlines Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the event will feature over 400 competitors showcasing their skills in engineering, design, enterprise and teamwork.

The stakes are high, with a university scholarship, the World Champions trophy, and more than 15 specialist awards— each supported by a Formula 1 team or industry partner — up for grabs.

Some of the team members competed last year, finishing 2nd in the National Finals before going on to take 10th place at the World Finals held in Saudi Arabia.

The team are determined to build on this success, aiming for the top spot on the podium in Singapore.

Team Manager Jack Metcalf said: “This year, our ultimate aim is to win. We learned so much from last year, particularly on the engineering side, and we knew exactly where we needed to improve. As a result, we’re definitely a more complete and well-rounded team than we were before.

“The World Finals is such an amazing experience. You’re constantly surrounded by like-minded people, and it’s brilliant to be able to exchange ideas and hear different perspectives on how others have approached the project. It really is a huge eye-opener.

“STEM Racing has already had a massive impact on my career path. I’ll be starting a degree apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce, focusing on new material development — and honestly, without the experiences and confidence I gained through this project, I don’t think I’d ever have considered applying for that role, let alone been successful in getting it.”

The World Finals is not only a test of skill but also an unforgettable cultural and educational experience. Competitors will enjoy the hospitality of Singapore, attend the glittering Awards Celebration Gala Dinner, and even take part in a Formula 1 pit lane walk, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Andrew Denford, Founder and Chairman of STEM Racing, commented: “This will be our 20th World Finals and the fifth time we’ve hosted the event in Singapore, so we know we have a world-class venue and an incredible week ahead. I know how hard the students are working in the final stretch, but I can assure them that all their effort will be worth it. Not only will they showcase their talents on a global stage, but they will also create lifelong memories, form international friendships, and potentially open doors to future careers in engineering, design, and motorsport.”