Scarborough youngsters enjoy exclusive visit to museum and private tour of Star Carr exhibition

Last summer, Adam Lodge, year six teacher and Humanities Lead at the academy, was invited to be part of a innovative working party in collaboration with Ebor Academy Trust, Creative Learning Partnerships and York Museums Trust (YMT).

The intention was to improve the museum offer for schools and develop forthcoming exhibitions and experiences.

Charlie Trzeciak, who had recently taken on the role of education co-ordinator at YMT, sought the advice and experience of Colin Jackson and Karen Merrifield (Creative Learning Partnerships)to establish a working party with teachers and pupils.

Following a successful visit to The Yorkshire Museum by several teachers from Ebor Schools, Colin and Karen visited a series of primary schools to hear the views and opinions of children on an upcoming exhibition at The Yorkshire Museum on Star Carr.

In January, a group of 16 Key Stage Two children from Braeburn Primary were asked for their views and ideas in regard to the exhibition.

Children made insightful and honest suggestions, including ensuring the interactive stations are at a manageable height for children.

Charlie and the museum offered the youngsters the chance to be the first school group to visit the Star Carr exhibition on its opening day – a reward for their hard work.

They were greeted by Professor Nicky Milner (OBE) of the University of York – one of the lead archaeologists on the most recent excavations at Star Carr and TV’s Ray Mears, experienced bush craft and survival expert.

They were given an introduction to the history of Star Carr and first hand experiences of the archeological site, artefacts and life among indigenous communities.

Pupils were shown each of the artefacts in the exhibition and told the interesting stories of the purposes of each objects.

Tales of the 11,000 year old Mesolithic community that lived next to a lake only a few miles from their school gathering around camp fires, sharing stories, singing and dancing made the children feel connected to their distant ancestors.

Mr Lodge said: “The children left so excited and inspired.