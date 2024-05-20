Scarborough's Barrowcliff School forced to close for the day

By Louise French
Published 20th May 2024, 08:18 BST
Barrowcliff School - Image: Google Maps
Scarborough's Barrowcliff School has been forced to close for the day after a problem with the school’s hot water system.

A post on the school’s Facebook page at 7.46am this morning read: “Unfortunately school is CLOSED today due to a problem with the hot water system.

“We will update you later today. Apologies for any inconvenience.”

