Scarborough's Braeburn Primary School heading in right direction, say Ofsted inspectors

Headteacher Tim Jolly and acting deputy headteacher Michaela Chalk with children at Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy, celebrating positive comments from school inspectors Ofsted.

The school joined Ebor Academy Trust in 2018, after it was judged to be inadequate overall in a previous Ofsted inspection.

Ofsted reported that leaders have transformed the learning culture in the school, reporting that pupils were respectful and polite to adults and each other. School staff have high expectations of what pupils can achieve and how they should behave – and pupils rise to these expectations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the report also noted that too many pupils move on to secondary school without the skills in English and mathematics that they need and that pupils forget too much of what they have been taught.

“Our school has come a long way in a relatively short space of time. It is credit to the children, staff and governors that there are some very positive comments from inspectors in the Ofsted report,” said Tim Jolly, headteacher at Braeburn Primary and Nursery.

“We will look carefully at the inspectors’ recommendations and continue to work hard to provide a school of which the community can be proud. We are getting it right in so many areas and we will address the parts where Ofsted feel we can do more.”

It was noted that the school has a rich extra-curricular offer and that pupils love the educational visits and the clubs they get to be part of. Pupils get the chance to learn skills, including cooking a healthy meal in their “cook school” sessions. Many pupils attend clubs like music, boxing and art. Physical education – PE – in and out of lessons is a particular strength of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children in early years get off to a positive start in their reading by listening to the sounds of letters in words. Staff there also help to develop children’s love of books by reading stories with rhymes and parts where children can join in.

Leaders have ensured that the behaviour in the school has improved significantly.

They have brought in a restorative approach to behaviour management. This is very well understood and used by staff. Pupils have “check-ins” every morning and teachers use these to know how pupils are feeling and offer support.

If pupils fall from “good” to “wobbly” or even “unacceptable”, then staff always respond to this and have a conversation with the pupil to get them back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils are happy and proud of their school. Attendance is high,” says the report.

Pupils learn important knowledge about democracy and treating others with respect. Pupils discuss and debate important moral questions, such as how to challenge negative ‘body talk’.

Staff are quick to spot any additional needs that pupils have and put in support, there is a rich extra-curricular offer at the school and PE in and out of lessons is a particular strength.

School inspectors at the Eastfield school noted that leaders support families well to get the help they need from external agencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad