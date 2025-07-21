Scarborough's Buttercup Pre-School 'extremely proud' of their recent 'Outstanding' Ofsted report
The pre-school is situated in Cayton, Scarborough, and was established in September 2002. This year marks the pre-school's 23rd year since opening.
The Ofsted report, which can be viewed here, said: “Staff create extremely strong bonds with children and all children are highly confident and flourish. “Children are highly motivated learners and demonstrate excitement in what they are learning.
“Staff are an excellent role model for children to learn from. They consistently teach children about the impact of their behaviour and have high expectations of them. Staff plan an ambitious curriculum for children.
“Staff work in partnership with external agencies to ensure children with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive the targeted support they need to thrive.
“Partnerships with parents are superb. Parents express how much progress children have made especially regarding their speech, language and confidence
since starting at the pre-school.
“Staff support children’s communication and language skills exceptionally well. They carefully listen to what children say. Children feel valued and respected”
“Leaders and staff are passionate about the pre-school. They strive for continuous improvement through reflective practice. Staff have an excellent working relationship with each other.
“The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. There is an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first.”
There were no recommendations for improvement. The Ofsted report included the following ratings:
- Overall effectiveness: Outstanding
- The Quality of Education: Outstanding
- Behaviour and Attitudes: Outstanding
- Personal Development: Outstanding
- Leadership and Management: Outstanding
- Overall effectiveness at previous inspection: Good
Claire Woodhead, manager at Buttercup Pre-School, said: “As Manager I am extremely proud that we received an Outstanding Ofsted Inspection as we had been working extremely hard to achieve this.
“We have an amazing staff team and the children who attend our setting are wonderful and the parents are very supportive.”
Visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/EY241713 for the full Ofsted report.
Visit https://www.buttercuppreschool.co.uk/ to find out more.
