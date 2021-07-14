Scarborough's Central Tramway in April 2020.

The annual poetry competition has reflected children's struggles through lockdown from global concerns about climate change and Black Lives Matter to more personal stories of tragedy and loss, this year's entries captured many of the day-to-day anxieties our town's children have faced over the last 18 months.

The competition's theme was 'things changing' and entrants let their imaginations loose.

Felix Hodcroft, a Scarborough-based writer and performer who has judged the competition since 2018, was impressed by the high standard of the entries.

The Tramway pictured in 2019.

He said: “It was tremendously difficult to judge this year’s competition as the entries were all so different. I had 17 entries that would have all made worthy winners, so to make the final three was very well done.”

The winning poems by Izzy Cuthbert Heywood, 10, of Wheatcroft Community Primary School, and Olivia Davies, 11, and Ollie Templeton, 11, both of Gladstone Road Primary School covered a diverse range within the theme. From a descriptive comparison of a woman from Victorian times and someone today, to change in nature, and the impact of a new baby brother respectively.

The winners won family passes for Scarborough Castle and Central Tramway, as well as a £50 book voucher.

A special judge’s commendation was also awarded to Sophie Carbutt of Gladstone Road who wrote candidly about the devastating change of losing her dad in 2018.

Amy Bartle from Central Tramway said: “Once again the children have demonstrated their unique ability to express their hopes and fears through poetry.

"We’re so pleased that with the support of parents and teachers, the competition has encouraged more local kids to be creative with words.

"The tramway is celebrating 140 years of service this year, and we’re pleased to be encouraging young people to explore their imaginations as well as our area.”