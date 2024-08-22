Scalby School is immensely proud of its students and what they have achieved during their time at the school. Photo: Richard Ponter.

Scalby School in Scarborough is immensely proud of what their students have achieved in their 2024 exam results, despite an ‘unprecedented’ amount of disruption this year.

A spokesperson for Scalby School has said: “This year has seen an unprecedented level of disruption for students and staff across the school due to the well documented issues with RAAC.

“It has required a monumental effort by all members of teaching staff and support staff across the school to ensure the school has remained open and functioning. As well as this the school has received vital support from the DFE and the local community. These efforts have been matched by a student body that has been resilient and determined to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This combination has meant the school has achieved its most successful results in its history, an achievement that in September when we had to close approximately 60% of our teaching spaces seemed impossible.

“Attainment results across the range of measure are well above historical national averages and surpass the schools results in previous years when examinations have been sat:

“77%of students have gained at least a Standard Pass (grade 4) in both English and Mathematics.

“64% of students have gained at least a Strong Pass (grade 5) in both English and Mathematics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“42% of students have gained the English Baccalaureate (grade 4 or above in English and mathematics, plus at least a GCSE grade 4 in Science, French and either Geography or History).

“The Scalby class of 2024 have experienced much disruption during their time in secondary education, due to RAAC and in Year 7 and Year 8 due to the pandemic. Despite these challenges our students have achieved incredibly well across the full range of GCSE and Vocational Level 2 qualifications and will continue to do so within their chosen new destinations.

“We would also like to thank the parents and carers of our students for the support and encouragement they have shown their children, and this is a significant factor in the success we celebrated today.

“On behalf of the trustees of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, our governors, our teachers and our support staff, we wish all of our Year 11 students all the best for the future.”