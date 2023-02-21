Scarborough's Snainton School youngsters bury time capsule with memories of pandemic, Queen's jubilee and her death
Youngsters at Scarborough’s Snainton School have left a time capsule of their memories of historic events including Covid pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations and the monarch’s subsequent death just three months later.
Borough and County Cllr David Jeffels donated a time capsule to children at the school and invited them to share their memories, which included the Queen marking an astonishing 70 years on the throne last June.
Sadly, the Queen died on September 8 last year aged 96, with her son Charles becoming King.
Snainton School youngsters also included photographs, press clippings and diary entries to cover the death of The Queen.
When the time capsule had been filled, Cllr Jeffels was invited to join the children in burying it on the school site and marked for future generations.
The children hope to uncover the time capsule in 20 years’ time to remember these historical moments for the nation.