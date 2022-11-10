Scarborough's Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy celebrates its 90th anniversary by creating a time capsule
Thomas Hinderwell Primary Academy in Scarborough, part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), has celebrated its 90th anniversary with a day of activities for pupils, staff and all who have had with a connection to the school.
Past employees, alumni and anyone connected to the school were invited to a special coffee morning to mark the occasion.
Attendees were encouraged to bring any photos or memorabilia from their time at the school and they were given a tour to enable them to see how the school has changed over time.
Current pupils and members of staff also created a time capsule to commemorate the anniversary, including a letter to their future selves and mementos which will be opened again at the school’s centenary in 2032.
Pupils also had the chance to be included in an aerial whole school photograph, where they stood in the shape of the number 90 in the school grounds and a photo was taken using a drone camera.
Chloe Webster, Head of School at Thomas Hinderwell School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said: “It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to mark such an important day in our school’s history.”
“Today has captured the vibrant, community feel of our school.
“The time capsule is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to understand the importance of their own role in the school and society, encouraging them to making a positive and meaningful impact in everything that they do.”