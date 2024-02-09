News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough's Wheatcroft School pupils get business-y at their careers fair

Pupils from Wheatcroft School attended a special careers fair on Thursday, February 8.
By Louise French
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:48 GMT
Year 5 and 6 pupils enjoyed learning about different careers at the fair
Year 5 and 6 pupils enjoyed learning about different careers at the fair

Children in Years 5 and 6 visited booths run by parents and friends of the school who have a variety of interesting, enterprising and aspirational jobs.

These included a jellyfish specialist from Scarborough Sealife Centre, a helmsman of an arctic cruise ship, a former professional footballer, staff from Green Hedges Nursery and two Graphic Designers.

They brought lots of interesting resources, free gifts and expertise for the children to enjoy.

Pupils enjoyed talking to the helmsman of an arctic cruise ship
Pupils enjoyed talking to the helmsman of an arctic cruise ship

Pupils spent the morning learning about the different job roles and asked lots of questions to help them understand how subjects they learn at school are helpful in the working world.

Miss Harper, event organiser and teacher, said: "Thank you to all the special visitors who gave up their time to ensure our children had a fantastic time at their Careers Fair. It was a wonderful, buzzing morning in school and we look forward to running it again in 2025".

