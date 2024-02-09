Scarborough's Wheatcroft School pupils get business-y at their careers fair

Year 5 and 6 pupils enjoyed learning about different careers at the fair

Children in Years 5 and 6 visited booths run by parents and friends of the school who have a variety of interesting, enterprising and aspirational jobs.

These included a jellyfish specialist from Scarborough Sealife Centre, a helmsman of an arctic cruise ship, a former professional footballer, staff from Green Hedges Nursery and two Graphic Designers.

They brought lots of interesting resources, free gifts and expertise for the children to enjoy.

Pupils spent the morning learning about the different job roles and asked lots of questions to help them understand how subjects they learn at school are helpful in the working world.