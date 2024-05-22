Scarborough's Woodlands Academy students create incredible artwork as the sun shines

Work in progess

A group of upper school students at Woodlands Academy has achieved a nationally recognised arts qualification accredited by Trinity College London.

Students worked with local artist Jacqui Barrowcliffe to create a series of incredible pictures based on the process of cyanotype.

Kerry Lenton, Specialist Curriculum Support Officer, said: “We are lucky to have a number of different trees and plants at hand.

"Prior to the workshop students had collected then pressed different flowers and leaves from within the school grounds to help create our ‘Woodlands’ themed artwork.

The magic begins

“The concept was that individually they would make small panels that together would create one large, collaborative piece of artwork.

“Fortunately, the Scarborough sunshine was shining on us as this is a vital part of the photographic process, the chemical paper needing UV light to allow for the reaction.

“Students selected their material and made their compositions, carefully placing them in the sun, then we had to sit back and wait for the magic to happen.”

After five minutes the colour of the paper changed and when the plant material was removed it left an imprint where the sun was unable to get through.

A stunning image

The paper was placed in water to set the imprint so it didn’t fade away. The paper reacted again to the water and the whole picture changed to blue, leaving lasting images.

Ms Lenton said: “It was wonderful to see students who wouldn’t consider themselves ‘arty’ or ‘creative’ marvel in almost disbelief at the beauty of their pieces of artwork.”

The workshop was made possible by a grant from the Art Access Fund, which helps fund projects involving students with barriers to access and inclusion.

In total, 33 students achieved the award.

During the process

The plan is now for the upper school students to become ‘art ambassadors’ and work with the younger pupils to enable them to create their own work and contribute to the large collaborative artwork.

The completed work, in full size, will be displayed in the new school building, which is due to begin construction later this year.