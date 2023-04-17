News you can trust since 1882
See how all Scarborough-area primary schools were rated by Ofsted. (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)See how all Scarborough-area primary schools were rated by Ofsted. (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
See how all Scarborough-area primary schools were rated by Ofsted. (Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

School Places: This is how all 28 primary schools in the Scarborough area were rated at their last Ofsted inspection

As primary school places for children across the country are decided, The Scarborough News has taken a look at how all 28 primary schools in our area were rated during their last Ofsted inspection.

By George Buksmann
Published 10th Jan 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST

Earlier this year, parents across the borough decided where to apply for a place for their children to start at school in September, which have now been confirmed. We have taken a look at how the primary schools in Scarborough and the surrounding area were rated at their last Ofsted inspection.

Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy in Eastfield has not yet received a rating as of January 2023.

1. Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy

Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy in Eastfield has not yet received a rating as of January 2023. Photo: Google

Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy in Filey was rated 'good' in January 2020.

2. Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy

Filey Church of England Nursery and Infants Academy in Filey was rated 'good' in January 2020. Photo: Google

Filey Junior School in Filey was rated 'good' in May 2020.

3. Filey Junior School

Filey Junior School in Filey was rated 'good' in May 2020. Photo: Google

Hertford Vale Church of England Primary School in Staxton was rated 'good' in April 2018.

4. Hertford Vale Church of England Primary School

Hertford Vale Church of England Primary School in Staxton was rated 'good' in April 2018. Photo: Google

