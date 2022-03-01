Schools in the Bridlington area are invited to enjoy nature-based sessions at RSPB Bempton Cliffs

School children on a minibeast hunt. Photo: RSPB/Rosie Dutton

The site is offering nature-based sessions for Primary and Early Years, Secondary KS3 and KS4. It also delivers nature-based sessions to A-Level students.

The team at the reserve said learning outside the classroom is known to build children’s confidence, inspire curiosity in nature, bring classroom learning to life, and benefit their mental and physical wellbeing.

Lisa Yarrow, learning officer at RSPB Bempton, said: “We’re so excited to welcome back school trips to our Yorkshire nature reserves this coming spring and summer. We can’t wait to help pupils discover the incredible hands-on learning that nature has to offer.

“We feel that school trips are an essential part of education and can have great learning benefits for pupils.

“If you think back to your school days, what do you remember?

“Friendships, adventures, and the excitement of learning through a school trip.

“Studies have found pupils retain information better when learning outside, bringing to life classroom learning and benefitting their mental and physical wellbeing.”