Seamer and Irton Primary School pupils raise over £1000 for Scarborough Hospital

Pupils at the school were asked to take home moneyboxes, designed by Alex Anderson from Homebird House in Scarborough, depicting the new Urgent and Emergency Care Build, and collect what they could over a few months.

Maya Liversidge, Charity Community Fundraiser, said: “I cannot thank the school enough for inviting me in to talk about the developments at Scarborough Hospital and how York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is making a difference.

"The pupils really took onboard the information, and this shows with the amazing amount they have raised.”

Seamer and Irton Primary School pupils have raised over £1000 for Scarborough Hospital

“This appeal is about helping to build a healthcare development fit for the future of Scarborough and surrounding communities, for generations to come - so it’s exciting and reassuring that the younger generation are supporting and getting behind what will be a facility that their family, friends and themselves may need at some time in their lives, and indeed as the largest employer in the area, may work there at some point in the future.

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity is encouraging people to get involved with the Urgent & Emergency Care Appeal and raise funds to help to make the experiences of patients and families in hospital the best it can be. Find out how you can get involved at www.ScarboroughUECAppeal.co.uk

If any other school would like to have a talk and take the moneyboxes for the next academic year, contact Maya Liversidge by calling 01723 236 210 or email [email protected]

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity fund the extras in our local hospitals.