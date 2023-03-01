Secondary School Places: Compare Ofsted ratings of schools in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
Parents and pupils on the Yorkshire Coast will today find out whether they have got into the secondary school of their choice.
By George Buksmann
2 hours ago
It is national offer day and families with Year 6 pupils will be notified via email, after an application process last year. Parents could select five preferences and have since been waiting to find out if their child has got into their first choice.
As families receive their offer, we have listed the Ofsted rating of every state, mainstream secondary school in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
