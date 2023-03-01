News you can trust since 1882
Secondary School Places: Compare Ofsted ratings of schools in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Parents and pupils on the Yorkshire Coast will today find out whether they have got into the secondary school of their choice.

By George Buksmann
2 hours ago

It is national offer day and families with Year 6 pupils will be notified via email, after an application process last year. Parents could select five preferences and have since been waiting to find out if their child has got into their first choice.

As families receive their offer, we have listed the Ofsted rating of every state, mainstream secondary school in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.

1. Secondary School Places

Filey School, previously known as Ebor Academy, has not had a report published since joining the Coast and Vale Learning Trust in June last year. It was previously rated as 'Inadequate' in May 2022.

Photo: Contributed

2. Secondary School Places

Lady Lumley's School in Pickering has not received a report since joining the Coast and Vale Learning Trust. It was previously rated as 'Inadequate' in October 2019.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Secondary School Places

George Pindar School in Eastfield was rated 'Requires Improvement' in October 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Secondary School Places

Scarborough UTC was rated as 'Good' in November 2022.

Photo: Richard Ponter

