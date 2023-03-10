Several Scarborough borough schools will be closed today as snow hits the North York Moors

Glaisdale is one of the villages which has been hit by snow overnight

Castleton Primary School, Danby Primary School, Egton CE VA Primary School, Glaisdale Primary school, Goathland Primary School, Lealholm Primary School, Oakridge Primary School in Hinderwell and St Hedda’s Primary School in Egton Bridge will all be closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

A message on the Castleton Community Primary School Facebook page read: “Good morning, we have taken the decision to close school today due to the snow in and around the village and staff unable to get there. Have a lovely weekend and see you all Monday.”

