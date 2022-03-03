Inspectors visited the 425-pupil secondary school on Muston Road towards the end of last year and found that students with special educational needs and disabilities were not well served.

They reported that personal, social, health, citizenship and economic provision was weak, meaning that students leaving school were insufficiently prepared for life in modern Britain.

Safeguarding, however, was effective with clear systems in place.

Ebor Academy Filey has received a rating of 'Inadequate' by Ofsted.

The report says: "Bullying happens around the school. Pupils told us that it is often overlooked by staff as ‘banter’ or ‘just boys being boys’. When bullying is reported to staff, it is investigated and dealt with but not always as quickly as it could be."

It says leaders at all levels have been slow to address the weaknesses identified in the inspection of 2018, after which it was rated as 'Requires Improvement'.

After the latest Ofsted report, headteacher Terry Cartmail has subsequently left the school and Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor Academy Trust, which runs the school, said “decisive action” was being taken to address the weaknesses.

Scarborough-based Coast and Vale Learning Trust, which operates other local schools including Scalby School and Lady Lumley’s School in Pickering, has been brought in to raise standards and improve education.

In a letter to parents, co-signed by Brian Crosby, chief executive of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, it was acknowledged that the school inspection report highlighted shortcomings that were “unacceptable and a deep disappointment in that they completely overshadow the good work that is also taking place by dedicated individuals at the school".

The letter continues: “Since January, we have acted decisively. Mr White has stepped up to be Interim Headteacher, Mrs Britton has returned as Deputy Headteacher and Mr McCluskie, the Director of Learning at Coast and Vale Learning Trust, is Interim Executive Headteacher and he is with us for three days per week.

“We are an intrinsic part of the Filey community and a number of Coast and Vale colleagues began their career at this school and their children have been educated here, so there is a personal interest in seeing it succeed.

“The Ofsted report looks back, but we are now looking forward to tackle the issues immediately in front of us and for the longer term.”

Coast and Vale Learning Trust are leading on the recruitment of the new Headteacher and interviews for this post will be held at the end of March

The chief executives say "a robust strategic improvement plan in order to address all of the areas for improvement identified in the Ofsted inspection report" is being prepared and will be shared with parents and carers.

The school is inviting parents to attend a meeting at school at 6pm on Thursday March 17 to talk through their plans. To book their place, parents need to email [email protected] or call 01723 512354.