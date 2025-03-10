Skylark Nursery supports World book Day 2025

Published 10th Mar 2025
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST
Children at Skylark Day Nursery arrived dressed as their favourite book character. There was a shark, Bob the Builder, dragons and a monkey along with a giant Gingerbread man!

Everyone enjoyed sharing the books they had brought from home and they took part in our 'Mini-Gyminis' exercises to 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' story; curling like a caterpillar, balancing in their cocoons then flying like a butterfly.

The nursery regularly takes a trip to the Scarborough library. The children have their own 'Little Lending Library' full of books and music bags at nursery too.

"It is so important that children learn to enjoy story-telling and sharing books as it helps with their imaginative play, language skills and it gives them pre-reading knowledge," said the Manager, Sarah.

