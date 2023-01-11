During the summer term, the Department for Education visited the school, which has 135 pupils on its roll, to carry out a site condition survey, where they took photos and considered the full site and classrooms.

As a result of the completed survey, the school has been selected to receive investment from the Government’s Schools Rebuilding Programme.

Head Scott Grason-Taylor was delighted with the news and said the future for the school was very exciting.

Some creative paintings by these Sleights School youngsters.

"While there are very few details to share at this stage, we anticipate that in the coming months, plans will be established to create a brand new school or full refurbishment for Sleights,” he said.

"This is quite an exciting way to start 2023!

“What we do know is that all new buildings will be designed to be net-zero in operation and more resilient to the effects of climate change.”

The school is now awaiting further details from the Department for Education, which will carry out further investigation and surveys on the site.

Youngsters at Sleights School enjoy activities in one of the new classrooms.

"We talked to the children about it and they were really excited,” Mr Grason-Taylor added.

Once further details are known, the school will be able to plan for how to reorganise classrooms ahead of the work starting.

It’s been a busy time at the village primary school, which got two brand new classrooms last year, each with capacity for 30 pupils.

One of the classrooms, which were lifted into place by crane, is the new home to the nursery youngsters, with the other for reception children – and it was a well-timed move with the school’s highest new intake of reception youngsters – 21 in total.

Demolition of the old classrooms meant some of the pupils having to relocate to the main hall for the summer term.

Speaking at the time, Mr Grason-Taylor said: “The children have settled as if it’s always been their classroom.

"When the crane was over here, we were out watching them and the children were asking the builders from Wilf Noble what they were doing, so it was nice to have that community link with people who know the area.”

