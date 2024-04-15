Snainton Primary School achieves 'good' in all areas of its latest Ofsted report

Headteacher (Matthew Davies) with a group of pupils from Oak Class, Maple Class and Silver Birch Class.

The Ofsted inspection took place over two days in January this year, during which inspectors noted the pupils ‘positive attitude’ towards school and pride at being part of its community.

The report said: “The school teaches pupils what it means to be respectful towards each other and to recognise differences in opinion.

“This enables pupils to develop positive relationships with each other.”

The report also praised the way pupils contribute to the school by becoming school councillors and play leaders.

Inspectors said: “Pupils carry out these leadership responsibilities with maturity.

“Parents and carers are overwhelmingly supportive of the school.

“They appreciate the opportunities that the school provides to involve them in their child’s learning and development.”

Teachers were noted from their skilful teaching of mixed age classes.

The report said: “The school has successfully implemented an ambitious curriculum.

“Teachers’ strong subject knowledge enables them to address pupils’ misconceptions quickly.

“Pupils speak with confidence about what they have learned.”

Councillor David Jeffels, the Derwent Valley and Moor member for North Yorkshire council, said: “Snainton school’s excellent Ofsted report is a great credit to all the staff, pupils and parents.

“Its reputation has resulted in a significant increase in pupils including a number from outside the catchment area.

“The support the village community, especially the families of the children in fundraising to enhance its facilities, has been very welcome and the school has been able to benefit from North Yorkshire Council’s Locality Budget.

“It is a fine example of an excellent school which is much valued by the village because of its splendid educational attainments and the vision of the head, Matthew Davies and his team.”

Headteacher Matthew Davies said: “The outcome of the inspection is very welcome and provides further evidence of the ambitious education our school offers all children.

“The school benefits from very close links with its village community and all families report feeling proud that their children attend the school.