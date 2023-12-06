Staithes' Seton School achieves gold award as North Yorkshire youngsters enjoy healthy schools activities

Youngsters in North Yorkshire have come together to celebrate the efforts to improve the health, wellbeing and resilience in their school communities.

Dozens of children attended a day of workshops at East Barnby Outdoor Education Centre near Whitby to mark the work that is being undertaken.

Children from Seton Community Primary School in Staithes, Hawsker Church of England Primary School in Whitby, Fylingdales Church of England Primary School, Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Primary School in Great Ayton and Hertford Vale Church of England Primary in Scarborough worked towards bronze, silver or gold healthy schools status.

They had to meet criteria across four themes, including active lives, food in schools, emotional health and wellbeing, and personal, social and health education.

Top marks for pupils from Seton Community Primary School who achieved the gold award.

They worked on improving school dinners, setting up staff and pupil wellbeing champions and increasing ways for pupils to be active throughout the school day.

These themes formed the basis of workshops at the celebration day for the schools, which saw Seton Community Primary School achieve the gold award.

Hands-on workshops, enjoying the outdoors with a campfire and activities with the East Barnby education team were on offer, as well as learning about healthy eating with the North Yorkshire Education Services catering school meals team.

The pupils also explored how to reduce food waste by pedalling the smoothie bike and making mini-wormeries with the North Yorkshire Rotters.

Youngsters from Seton Community Primary School and Hertford Vale Church of England Primary School enjoy sitting around the campfire.

They also discovered how to be Wellbeing Warriors with Compass Phoenix, a project to improve children’s health and wellbeing, and how to care for their teeth with Harrogate and District NHS oral health team.

They all took home a free toothbrushing pack to put their skills to good use.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison, said: “We have used some of our public health grant to develop this programme in partnership with our energy and sustainability traded service and children and young people’s education and skills service, with support from external partners, including North Yorkshire Sport and Compass Phoenix.

“It plays an important part in our work to deliver Being Young in North Yorkshire, the North Yorkshire Safeguarding Children Partnership Strategy, which is driven by the ambition that all children and young people in North Yorkshire should be safe, happy, healthy and able to achieve.”

Pupils having fun during a celebration day at East Barnby Outdoor Education Centre in Whitby.

In total, 280 schools in the county are signed up to take part in North Yorkshire Council’s Healthy Schools Awards programme. Since the initiative’s launch three years ago, 117 of those schools have now gained awards in the scheme.

The authority’s young person’s champion, Cllr Alyson Baker, who presented the healthy schools awards, added: “We all had a great day exploring ideas for how pupils can work together to make positive changes in their school. It was an honour to present schools with their healthy schools certificates, which they have worked so hard to achieve.”

All schools in North Yorkshire and York can sign up to the Healthy Schools Awards programme at no cost.