Success for Fyling Hall School in Eskdale Festival of the Arts at Whitby Pavilion

The school is thrilled to continue its involvement in this festival which has been running for more than 100 years.

For young people it presents an invaluable opportunity to perform in front of an audience on a larger stage, to share the drama or poetry, or music they have been working on, and to gain confidence and experience.

For some of the students, it was the first time they had been on the Pavilion stage.

Fyling Hall School students at Eskdale Festival of the Arts.

British Science Week

British Science Week is themed Connections this year – and there was a week of science and cross-curricular STEM activities at Fyling Hall.

Key Stage 3 students visited the Danby Lodge Centre and learnt about endangered ecosystems, braving the cold to discover connections between humans and the ecosystem.

They learnt about the diversity of plants on the moors, indicator species, and what could cause an ecosystem to become extinct before trying out some Geo-caching.

Ceritificates for Fyling Hall youngsters at the Eskdale Festival.

Students conducted emissions monitoring and calculations, met with a major STEM employer and even looked at the growth of science under Charles II.

Fundraising at Fyling Hall - 24 Hour Cross-Country Bike Ride on May 25

Cyclist David Cable has set himself the challenge of riding from Fyling Hall School to the West Coast and back again in 24 hours, a distance of about 300 miles.

Money raised from sponsorship of his gruelling bike ride will be divided between Peregrine House care home, youth mental health charity, Young Minds and the Fyling Hall Stables for much-needed equipment.

Dylan in year 9 at Fyling Hall explores connections in colour.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/david-cable to find out more.

Fyling Hall stables are five-star rated by the council, with about 70 students taking riding lessons, stable management, equine care, specialist equine skills, lunging lessons and more.

Simply being around horses can have an extremely positive effect on well-being.

It benefits the students’ and visitors’ mental health, it gets them out in the fresh air, which supports their school studies.

Fyling Hall students explore moorland ecosystems.