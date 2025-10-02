Success for Scarborough UTC students at F1 STEM Racing World Final in Singapore

The day the team flew out to Singapore

Students from Scarborough UTC have won a wealth of awards at the STEM Racing World Final (formerly F1 in Schools) in Singapore.

Building on their earlier success at the UK National Final where the team, Unity Racing, was crowned the UK winners with the highest ever points total, they have gone on to scoop various accolades at the World Final awards ceremony in Singapore on the October 1.

The team was nominated for Best Engineered Car, Pit Display, Research and Development and will be bringing home to Scarborough the Scrutineering Award.

They were delighted to be crowned overall third place winners, out of all the teams competing from around the world, bringing home Bronze.

Team member Jack Metcalfe also earned a place at the Komatsu Williams Engineering Academy, one of only 10 places awarded to finalists of this competition.

Helen Dowds, Scarborough UTC Principal said: “We are so proud of the team and all they have achieved.

“Their hard work, dedication and talent have really shone through.

“To be able to compete on the world stage like this is phenomenal, and their accolades are well deserved.

During the competition

“We are especially pleased for Jack, his place at the Komatsu Williams Engineering Academy will enable him to continue his studies in engineering with access to amazing facilities and world class mentors.

“The students' awards in this competition really show the opportunities and skills a technical education can offer; local innovation really has led to global success!

“Our huge thanks of course go to Mr Shephard, our Director of Engineering, Scarborough Business Ambassadors, and all the other staff, employers and local businesses who have helped and supported the team.

“We can't wait to celebrate with them when they return home.”

The full awards ceremony is available to watch on YouTube at Awards Ceremony - Aramco STEM Racing World Finals Singapore 2025