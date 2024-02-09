Terrington Hall meets ISI inspection standards in “hugely positive” report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ISI, which is approved by the Secretary of State for Education to inspect independent schools, no longer provides a one word judgement such as excellent or good but instead gives clear judgements on regulatory compliance and the quality of the schools' work.

ISI now state whether a school has met or not met the required standards, and Terrington Hall, which is near Malton and accepts day and boarding pupils from age 3-13, unequivocally met the standards required in all areas.

It met standards relating to: leadership, management and governance; the quality of education, training and recreation; pupils’ physical and mental health and emotional wellbeing; pupils’ social and economic education and contribution to society, and safeguarding.

Terrington Hall Headmaster Simon Kibler said: “I am absolutely delighted with the ISI’s hugely positive inspection report. It reflects the great work carried out each day by every member of staff and is a reflection of our fantastic school.”

Findings include:

Terrington Hall’s leaders use their expertise to ensure pupils’ wellbeing.

The School’s values underpin a broad and balanced curriculum that caters to the needs of individuals.

Pupils make good progress and are well prepared for transition to their senior schools, many of which have selective entry requirements.

Effective teaching techniques stimulate pupils of all levels, encouraging independence and self-reflection.

Pupils demonstrate thoughtfulness towards each other and enjoy positive relationships between different age groups.

Leaders recognise and celebrate pupils’ successes, which boosts their confidence and self-esteem.

Pupils learn the value of helping others and that they can make difference in the world

Pupils are confident they will be supported and value the care provided by all staff members.

All pupils are involved in a range of sports and co-curricular activities, which promotes their physical fitness, cognitive skills and overall wellbeing.

Pupils benefit from assuming leadership roles [which] develop their communication skills, time management and collaborative work, while boosting confidence and motivation.

The governing body provides effective oversight of the school’s leadership to ensure the school meets its aims.

The ISI inspectors visited Terrington Hall in November 2023 and got under the skin of the school by conducting questionnaires, pupil, staff and governor interviews, scrutiny of policies, and also undertook a considerable amount of lesson observations and learning walks. Inspectors’ reports are now subjected to extended and increased quality assurance which has results in a lengthy time lag before the report is released.