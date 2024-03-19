Terrington Hall Prep School near Malton announces new head to arrive later in year
Huw has 25 years’ experience in independent education in both Prep and Senior boarding schools, and is currently Head of Prep at Plymouth College, a day and boarding school in Devon.
He was chosen from an outstanding field of contenders to replace current Headmaster Simon Kibler, who leaves Terrington Hall this summer after four years in the role.
During that time Simon has built up the school to full capacity and raised its profile as an outstanding prep school for children aged three to 13.
Simon departs to take up a new position of Head of King’s Ely Prep in Cambridgeshire.
Announcing the appointment, Katharine Lamont, Chair of Governors at Terrington Hall, said: “We were impressed by Huw’s passion for prep education, his acumen in combining traditional values with innovation, and his warm, collaborative approach.
"It is clear to us that Huw has high expectations and an exciting vision to lead Terrington Hall into the future.”
She added: “Huw has the advantage of building on a school, under Simon’s leadership and drive, which is in excellent heart, with significant innovations in academic and co-curricular programmes, pupil roll at capacity and at its core, a team of incredibly talented staff.”
Huw moves to Terrington Hall with his wife Becca, who leaves her position as Head of English at Plymouth College, and two sons aged 21 and 19.
He said: “I am honoured and absolutely delighted to have been appointed to be the next Head of Terrington Hall.”