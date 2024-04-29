The future of the earth matters to pupils at St George's VC Academy
Pupils from St George's School in Eastfield were very excited to celebrate Earth Day 2024 recently.
Each class made links to the environment thorough the curriculum and presented a case for reusing plastic items.
The children loved hearing Pope's message on the environment and are keen to share what this means with our wider community in Eastfield.
The children also regularly work with the local councillor Tony Randerson on a range of environmental projects such as litter picks, environmental walks and campaigns to save the habitat of wild animals.