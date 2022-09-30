Thirteenth Scarborough Science and Engineering Week to take place this October

Students from Caedmon College, Whitby at Scarborough Science Week

More than 30 local, regional and national employers and training and education organisations will be exhibiting at the Scarborough Spa from October 11-13.

Science and Engineering Week is run by the Scarborough Business Ambassadors and has attracted more than 37,000 students since in began.

This year over 2,750 students are expected to attend the free show which aims to inspire skill-based careers.

Students can learn more about careers which involve science and technology

Creative and rewarding opportunities in all aspects of science, design, technology, engineering and mathematics are showcased to young people aged from seven to 19 from schools and colleges across the coast and beyond.

This year’s event will include The Engineering for Life show for primary school pupils, a fun demonstration of how engineering is used in everyday life.

There will also be an open session on Tuesday October 11 from 3.30-5.30pm which is open to parents, children and adults seeking to change careers.

The headline sponsor is mining company Anglo American.

Matt Parsons, General Manager External Affairs at Anglo American, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be a long-standing sponsor and supporter of Scarborough Science and Engineering Week.

“It’s very important to us to inspire young people and show the huge range of exciting apprenticeship and career opportunities available to them in this area.

“Hopefully we can inspire some of them to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

The York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and the Careers and Enterprise Company are again leading supporters.

Helen Simpson, who chairs the York and North Yorkshire LEP, said: “Whenever we engage businesses they reiterate the importance of skills and young people leaving education ready for work.

“Scarborough Science and Engineering Week is a leading event in our calendar to provide the very best business-led careers advice to inspire the next generation.”

A number of awards will be presented, including a memorial trophy in honour of Vaugn Bulmer, head of coach engineering at Plaxton, where the first engineering week event was held.

Mr Bulmer worked at Plaxton for more than 23 years and regularly attended the event.