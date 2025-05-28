Thornton Dale Primary School 'thrilled' with 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

Thornton Dale Primary School is celebrating after a journey of self-improvement has taken them from one end of the spectrum to the other.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has been rated outstanding by Ofsted for behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision and good for the quality of its education, a huge improvement on its previous inspection of inadequate.

For headteacher Camarah Mosey the inspection report is a reward for the unstinting efforts of staff, the 138 pupils aged four to 11, and parents to raise standards at the North York Moors school, which is run by the Elevate Multi-Academy Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted for them as they are relentless, so hard working, determined and emotionally invested in the school,” she said.

They did it, pupils and staff at Thornton Dale Primary School celebrate their inspection result

“At the last inspection I was early years class teacher, before becoming assistant head just as Covid struck and head teacher three years ago, so I have seen the whole journey this school has been on. I feel privileged to work at such a special place. I have seen my staff, some of whom started as student teachers, flourish and grow with the school.

“The school has benefitted greatly from the support and the expertise which exists within Elevate. We are a relatively small rural school but we are now part of the family of Elevate schools.”

Elevate chief executive Nigel Ashley said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the Ofsted findings and the school thoroughly deserves this grading. The test of a great school lies in whether the children are happy and I know the pupils of Thornton Dale love being there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors noted that: “Pupils are happy, polite and articulate members of the school family. They enjoy numerous opportunities to thrive and flourish in the school’s carefully crafted, nurturing environment. Pupils are at the heart of all that the school does. Staff value each pupil as an individual.

“Well-trained and talented staff ensure that all pupils have many opportunities to succeed and meet high expectations. Pupils achieve well, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities.”

Inspectors praised pupils’ exemplary attitudes to one another which resulted in behaviour that was highly positive across the school. “Pupils’ empathy towards others is remarkable,” the report said.

“They talk about the need to ‘take charge of yourself and respect and show tolerance to everyone’. Others talk about ‘uniqueness being like a superpower’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors highlighted that parents and carers were overwhelmingly positive about the school, appreciating the work that staff did to get to know the children.

They said children in early years got an ‘exceptional start to their journey’. “Talented staff immerse children in high-quality experiences to deepen their learning through play,” the report said.

“The well-crafted early years curriculum develops children both socially and academically. Children are very well prepared for the next stage of their education.

“The school’s work to identify the needs of pupils with SEND is of a very high standard. These pupils receive appropriate support to address their needs. This means they achieve well over the course of their time in school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report praised pupils’ wider development being a high priority. “An exemplary programme of personal development allows pupils to blossom spiritually and socially,” the report said.

“Leaders at all levels have been relentless in making continued improvements throughout the school. Knowledgeable governors fulfil their roles with diligence. Expertise from school leaders, governors and the trust has been instrumental in strengthening the school across all aspects of its work in recent years.”