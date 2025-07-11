Thousands of East Riding pupils unite at this year’s Big Sing

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:42 BST
A highlight of the Big Sing was the live performance daysplaceholder image
A highlight of the Big Sing was the live performance days
The 2025 Big Sing brought together more than 3,300 pupils from 70 East Riding schools for a vibrant, five-day celebration of music and unity.

Hosted across two impressive venues, Bridlington Spa and The Junction in Goole, the event provided an unforgettable experience for young singers, their teachers, and families alike.

Each participating school received a song pack ahead of the event, filled with everything needed to rehearse songs from reggae to opera to rock, rap and jazz, and embed the music into their school curriculum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “The highlight of the Big Sing was the live performance days, where pupils gathered in massed choirs to sing alongside a professional band.

“The sound of hundreds of voices raised in harmony was both powerful and moving, creating an electric atmosphere in each venue.”

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, young people and families said: "It was fabulous to see and hear so many children together.

“Beyond the music, the Big Sing offers something deeper, a powerful reminder of the role singing plays in supporting wellbeing and building community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Singing together boosts mood, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of belonging – something that was felt by every pupil, teacher, and audience member who took part. It was a joyful opportunity to connect with others through shared creativity and expression."

Related topics:East RidingGooleBridlington Spa
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice