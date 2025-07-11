A highlight of the Big Sing was the live performance days

The 2025 Big Sing brought together more than 3,300 pupils from 70 East Riding schools for a vibrant, five-day celebration of music and unity.

Hosted across two impressive venues, Bridlington Spa and The Junction in Goole, the event provided an unforgettable experience for young singers, their teachers, and families alike.

Each participating school received a song pack ahead of the event, filled with everything needed to rehearse songs from reggae to opera to rock, rap and jazz, and embed the music into their school curriculum.

A spokesperson said: “The highlight of the Big Sing was the live performance days, where pupils gathered in massed choirs to sing alongside a professional band.

“The sound of hundreds of voices raised in harmony was both powerful and moving, creating an electric atmosphere in each venue.”

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, young people and families said: "It was fabulous to see and hear so many children together.

“Beyond the music, the Big Sing offers something deeper, a powerful reminder of the role singing plays in supporting wellbeing and building community.

“Singing together boosts mood, reduces stress, and fosters a sense of belonging – something that was felt by every pupil, teacher, and audience member who took part. It was a joyful opportunity to connect with others through shared creativity and expression."