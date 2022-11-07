Two Scarborough primary schools rated as 'good' by Ofsted at latest inspection

The school standards operator visited Lindhead School in the summer, and a recently published report it said that the school’s leader “have created a warm and welcoming ethos.” and “pupils and staff feel they are valued members of the school community.”It said that leaders “have thought carefully about what they want for pupils when designing the curriculum. “

The school was praised for its safeguarding approach, and the report says there is a strong culture surrounding it.

Simon England, Headeacher at Lindhead, said: “We really feel this summed up what we try to create at Lindhead. We were also praised for a strong culture of safeguarding and staff feeling well supported by the Senior Leadership Team.

“We have some areas for improvement which will allow us to continue to develop our curriculum as we intended to, continue to train our staff to teach reading effectively, and to promote attendance after the pandemic.

“Overall, we are really pleased with the report and we will continue to try and improve our school for the benefit of our children and community.”

Lindhead School has been rated ‘good’ since 2007.

Another ‘good’ school

Following an Oftsed visit to Snainton Church of England primary school, there school was also rated ‘good’ by Oftsed.The report said that there has been no change to this school’s overall judgement of good as a result of this initial inspection.

The school also recieved a ‘good’ rating in 2017.The current report says that pupils “say they enjoy coming to Snainton. They told inspectors that staff look after them well and that they feel safe here.

“Pupils are confident that they can share any worries with the trusted adults in school. They know that they will get the help that they need.”

Matthew Davies, Headteacher at Snainton Primary School, said: “We are a school which has a vision to 'be the change we want to see in the world'. It was pleasing that inspectors noticed how our pupils take responsibility to make a difference both in school and in our village community.

"Our village community is proud of our school and the positive relationships between us all were identified as key strengths by inspectors.