Two Whitby area schools on hunt for new books after flood destroys their library stocks

Fylingdales School, which is part of the Heritage Coast Foundation along with Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School, was hit by a flood, which closed the school for eight months in the last school academic year.

It meant that three of the classes, comprising 54 children in total, had to suddenly relocate to Hawsker to study.

It took the entire autumn term for Fylingdales School to dry out and this was followed by refurbishment work before pupils were finally allowed to return after the Easter holidays earlier this year.

Fylingdales and Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre Schools need new books!

The Woodsmith Foundation, along with Anglo American, has supported the two schools to the tune of £14,739 following the loss of their library stocks.

The cash will allow them to buy iPads, an interactive whiteboard, a residential for pupils whose parents might struggle to afford it and a contribution towards non fiction text books.

People in the Whitby area are also being asked if they could support the schools by donating any books from this list https://www.thereaderteacher.com/ or they’d like to support the schools but don’t own any of the books on the list, another option is to buy a book or Amazon voucher and send it to [email protected]