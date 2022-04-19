Vast majority of North Yorkshire families secure first primary school choice

96 per cent of children have received their first choice school places in North Yorkshire

Of all families in the county who requested a primary school place for their child from September 2022, just under 99 per cent (98.87 per cent) received an offer from one of their top three preferences of school.

Stuart Carlton, Corporate Director of Children and Young People’s Services, said: “We are pleased that so many families continue to gain their choice of school. This percentage remains consistently high, and this year’s figures see an increase of more than one per cent from last year on the number securing their first choice.

“As a local authority, we work hard with all schools in North Yorkshire to make sure they deliver the highest standards of education. This means that families who are not given first preferences can still send their children to good schools.