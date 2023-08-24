'Very pleasing' set of GCSE results for students at Fyling Hall School, near Whitby

Despite the recently announced drive to return grades in line with pre-pandemic levels, Fyling Hall pupils achieved a pass rate of 85% in all exams taken.

Headmaster Steven Allen said: "Pupils have had to undergo a nervous wait made a whole lot worse by the talk of more rigorous grade boundaries.

"The decision to adjust the grade boundaries at such a late stage made it very difficult for pupils and staff to prepare for these exams and so I particularly pleased with how our pupils have performed.

"For a non-selective school, a pass rate well above the national average is something I am very pleased with but more importantly for us it is about the individual journey of each pupil.