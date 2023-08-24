'Very pleasing' set of GCSE results for students at Fyling Hall School, near Whitby
Despite the recently announced drive to return grades in line with pre-pandemic levels, Fyling Hall pupils achieved a pass rate of 85% in all exams taken.
Headmaster Steven Allen said: "Pupils have had to undergo a nervous wait made a whole lot worse by the talk of more rigorous grade boundaries.
"The decision to adjust the grade boundaries at such a late stage made it very difficult for pupils and staff to prepare for these exams and so I particularly pleased with how our pupils have performed.
"For a non-selective school, a pass rate well above the national average is something I am very pleased with but more importantly for us it is about the individual journey of each pupil.
"I must congratulate both the staff and pupils for all their hard work in preparing for the exams during such an uncertain time.”