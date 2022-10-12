VIDEO: See the moment new classroom was lifted by crane on to field at Sleights School, near Whitby

Demolition of the old classrooms at the school last Easter meant some of the pupils having to relocate to the main hall for the summer term, with youngsters from two to five working altogether.

One of the classrooms, which were lifted into place by crane, is the new home to the nursery youngsters, with the other for reception children – and it was a well-timed move with the school’s highest new intake of reception youngsters – 21 in total.

Each classroom has a capacity of 30.

Some creative paintings by these Sleights School youngsters.

Head Scott Grason-Taylor said: "The children have settled as if it’s always been their classroom.

"When the crane was over here, we were out watching them and the children were asking the builders from Wilf Noble what they were doing, so it was nice to have that community link with people who know the area.

"It’s not just something that happened on site, it was very much part of their learning.

“It’s not every day a school gets two new classrooms and the parents were leaning on the fence talking to the children about what was going on.

Youngsters at Sleights School enjoy an afternoon cuppa!

"They were at the centre of everything.”

He said it was a seamless move to the hall while the work was ongoing and added: “The staff did a really good job, they got on uninterrupted and there were benefits to working together.”

Sleights School youngsters have fun with autumn leaves.

Sleights School youngsters counting with conkers.

One of the new classrooms gently lowered into place by crane, at Sleights School.